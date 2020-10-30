Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, October 30, 2020

C-Notes

Local Singer-Songwriter Matt Moody Embraces Grunge-Pop on New Single

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 8:27 AM

click to enlarge NINA JUNE RIPICH
  • Nina June Ripich
Local singer-songwriter Matt Moody grew up in a suburb outside of Cleveland and didn't initially think much about becoming a performer. Hearing Nirvana for the first time changed all that and set him on course to explore singing and songwriting.
 
Over the course of his career, Moody has worked with established artists like Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the MG’s), John Corabi (Motley Crue), Johnny Garcia (Garth Brooks) and Jim Wirt (Incubus, Fiona Apple). He's also collaborated with local musicians such as Ray Flanagan and Mimi Arden.

Just today, Moody, who’s played local music festivals such as Great Lakes Burning River Fest, Larchmere Porchfest, Heights Music Hop and Brite Winter Festival, has released a new single, “Whatchu Want.” An undulating tune that features Faith No More-like vocal acrobatics, it finds Moody alternating between singing and talking.



“My earlier and recent work has lent itself to a modern take on '90s alternative,” he says of the tune. “I’m calling this grunge-pop.”

Produced by Wirt and Moody, “Whatchu Want” comes off as a “socially-distant, sad-cowboy rock anthem,” as it's put in a press release.

“Lyrically, it’s a departure from modern pop-culture and what is deemed socially relevant,” says Moody. “At climax, the song is footed in newfound confidence and then breaks wide open to an ethereal and vulnerable bridge, tying together a range of complex emotions.”

