Good Company in Detroit Shoreway and The Plum in Ohio City are Closed Until at Least Spring, Says Owner Brett Sawyer

Chef-owner Brett Sawyer announced that he is closing both of his restaurants, Good Company in Detroit Shoreway and The Plum in Ohio City, until further notice. But he's hopeful that both will reopen in spring."We think as it gets colder and Covid gets worse, eating inside restaurants is a very unsafe option as so many health experts have pointed out," Sawyer explains. "That paired with the seasonal ebbs and flows of the restaurant industry make take-out and delivery a less viable option to run a business on. With that in mind we decided that the safest and smartest thing we could do for our team, our guests and our business, is to hunker down like a hibernating bear and return in the spring. Refreshed and ready to navigate the new landscape of the restaurant industry."Here's the message the chef posted on his social media:"We would like to start off by saying thank you so much for your support and love over the last few months. It has been a challenging time, but we are so glad we could serve you. With Covid cases rising and cold weather starting to set in we have decided to take a break for the winter. We feel this is the safest thing for our guests, our team and our business. This is not a good bye, this is see you soon. We will undoubtedly reopen in the spring. Keep watching for updates on reopening and special one off take out menu collaborations with our friends. Please stay safe and healthy and we will see you when the birds come back."