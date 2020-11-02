Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 2, 2020

Scene & Heard

On Day Before Election, Joe Biden to Stop in Cleveland

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM

PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will stop in Cleveland Monday as he makes his way through Ohio and Pennsylvania the day before the election.

Biden's campaign announced this weekend that the former Vice President would discuss "bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation."



President Donald Trump won Ohio by eight percentage points in 2016 and Biden largely wrote off the state this campaign season, with campaign offices or staff. Still, Ohio is a toss-up in current polls, and Biden clearly wants to take one final opportunity to energize voters in Ohio's bluest county, Cuyahoga.

No additional details for Biden's visit have been provided, but preparations are being made at Burke Lakefront Airport, where the former Vice President is expected to arrive early this afternoon.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Melt Bar and Grilled in Cleveland Heights to Permanently Close After a Decade in Business Read More

  2. Aldi’s Boozy Advent Calendars Hit Stores the Day After the Election Read More

  3. Cleveland Postal Carrier Charged After Local Cops Find Hundreds of Undelivered Pieces of Mail in Car Read More

  4. Right-Wing Fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Have Now Been Indicted in Cuyahoga County for Robocall Scheme Read More

  5. Popular Seafood in a Bag Spot Boiler 65 Bound for Bedford Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...