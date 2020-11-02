Monday, November 2, 2020
On Day Before Election, Joe Biden to Stop in Cleveland
By Sam Allard
on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will stop in Cleveland Monday as he makes his way through Ohio and Pennsylvania the day before the election.
Biden's campaign announced this weekend that the former Vice President would discuss "bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation."
President Donald Trump won Ohio by eight percentage points in 2016 and Biden largely wrote off the state this campaign season, with campaign offices or staff. Still, Ohio is a toss-up in current polls, and Biden clearly wants to take one final opportunity to energize voters in Ohio's bluest county, Cuyahoga.
No additional details for Biden's visit have been provided, but preparations are being made at Burke Lakefront Airport, where the former Vice President is expected to arrive early this afternoon.
