Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Scene & Heard

City of Cleveland to Resume Utility Shutoffs for Nonpayment on Dec. 1

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge CLEPUBLICPOWER.COM
  • clepublicpower.com
The City of Cleveland announced late last week that on Dec. 1, the Department of Public Utilities would once again begin disconnecting water and power service for customers behind on their payments.

Under Mayor Frank Jackson's declaration of civil emergency, the city had halted all utility shutoffs on March 13. Officials have now made the decision to resume the standard process for collections and disconnection with "great concern and awareness of the financial difficulties and other vulnerabilities many of our customers are facing due to the pandemic," they say.



In its press release, the city advised that financial relief tools, including extended payment plans, would be in place to assist customers in need.

In recent days, the city said that its moratorium on disconnections was being monitored continually and that the regular process would return "at an appropriate point in time." This summer, there was speculation that the shutoffs would resume much earlier. 

During the period of civil emergency, the city not only halted shutoffs but restored service to customers whose water or power had been previously disconnected. Cleveland Public Power restored service to 136 customers. The Cleveland Water Department, which covers a wider service area, reconnected 2,286 customers.

Consumer advocates have argued that resuming shutoffs will make the plight of people living in poverty even more desperate, as many of them are reeling from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Melt Bar and Grilled in Cleveland Heights to Permanently Close After a Decade in Business Read More

  2. Man Arrested at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Monday Connected to Rick Bell's Campaign Read More

  3. Dr. Amy Acton Correctly Surmises She Could Take Mike Trivisonno in a Fight Read More

  4. City of Cleveland Won't Have Curbside Recycling Solution Until Sometime Next Year; Here's How to Recycle When the City Doesn't Read More

  5. Good Company in Detroit Shoreway and The Plum in Ohio City are Closed Until at Least Spring, Says Owner Brett Sawyer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...