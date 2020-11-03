Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Shatters Daily Covid Case Numbers Yet Again

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

On Oct. 9, the state of Ohio set a grim new record for the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed that day. At the time, the daily number 1,840.

In what has been the largest and most sustained surge of the pandemic, Ohio then proceeded to set new daily records on Oct. 14, (when it eclipsed 2,000 cases for the first time), 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 29 (when it soared above 3,500 cases), and 30.



Another new record was set today. The Department of Public Health released the latest numbers Tuesday afternoon showing 4,229 confirmed daily cases, more than 1,000 more than yesterday's total.

The number of Covid-19 hospitalizations also set a record Tuesday, with 1,960, up from 1,822 yesterday.

Gov. Mike DeWine has called for local leadership on Covid-19 responses, and today called on Ohioans — as they make their way to the polls — to continue practicing Covid safe practices like wearing a mask, washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.


***
