Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Voters, to Cabal of Real Estate Developers Who Tried to Sabotage Schools: Eat Shit!

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 12:19 AM

img_8859_1_.jpg

In a decisive electoral victory Tuesday, Cleveland voters passed Issue 68, the levy to support the Metropolitan School District. The win for the schools came despite what was likely a multi-million dollar marketing campaign attempting to convince voters that an investment in CMSD was dangerous and scary.

Citywide mailers and advertisements on social media deployed rhetoric about rising rents, small business closures and general economic precarity, but was short on legitimate information. The backers of the effort were never conclusively revealed, though Crain's reported that several downtown real estate developers opposed the levy and were likely involved.



The majority of Cleveland voters were not misled by the campaign. With 100 percent of Cuyahoga County precincts reporting, Issue 68 won by more than 20 points (61%-39%).

The levy will prevent cuts and allow the school district to continue to make investments in technology for students and teachers as they pursue new learning strategies during the pandemic and beyond. It will also permit the district to invest in new academic and extracurricular programs.

With a term of 10 years, the levy is not only a renewal, but an increase, adding roughly $7 per month in taxes for the owner of a median-value home in Cleveland ($45,000).  Businesses will pay 2/3 of the levy's total cost, which is why the downtown real estate community was so strenuously opposed.

But as Scene and others have noted, many of the developers most vocally opposed to the levy are themselves the recipients of generous public subsidies, applied to their real estate development projects. Their opposition was especially distasteful in light of that hypocrisy.   

***
