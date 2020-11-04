Savage Love: OK, Horny Grandpa — Stay Off Tinder and Do NOT Send a Dick Pic

Joe Newton

"I don't have statistics for GERIATRIC, but I can tell him that wherever his libido falls on the 'none' to 'yowza' scale, he's normal," says Joan Price, author of Naked at Our Age: Talking Out Loud About Senior Sex. "While it's true that most seniors see their libidos decrease or at least mellow, I hear from people like GERIATRIC all the time – older folks who feel exuberantly sexy."What explains the sudden surge in libido experienced by some seniors?"There's a freedom to sex in our older years," Price says. "We may still get those 'at your age' restrictive, shaming messages, but we're happiest and most fulfilled when we ignore them. So I would advise GERIATRIC to enjoy his charged libido and not to worry about whether it's a 'usual pattern.' Who cares? It's your pattern. You do you!"And Price says there are women who'd be down to do you, too."As he sees it, his problem is that the women he desires 'aren't interested,'" said Price. "As I see it, his problem is that he's not actively seeking out women who are."Your days of picking up women on the street may be behind you, GERIATRIC, but they're supposed to be behind us all. Instead of making women feel unsafe when they're out in public by assuming a smile is a signal of interest, Price suggests looking for connections online."GERIATRIC needs to polish his seduction skills and get on the dating sites," Price says. "He needs to show a potential bedmate what he has to offer – and I don't mean a dick pic. He needs to show interest in who she is as a full person, not just the body parts that turn him on."But don't get on dating sites if your bullshit detectors were removed with your gallbladder. If someone seems too good to be true – if someone seems too young and too hot to be interested in a guy your age – they're almost certainly a scammer. And if a flirtatious exchange becomes a sob story becomes a money beg, hit the block button. I'm a firm believer in intergenerational romance, GERIATRIC, but for safety's sake you should stay in your generational lane. That means getting on Our Time and/or Silver Singles instead of Tinder and/or Plenty of Fish. For while there might be a small handful of hot 20-something gerontophiles in your area, the odds of that you'll find one are too slim to bother trying. And you'll have better luck going after women closer to your own age. "Libidinous older women are out there, I can assure him," Price says.Finally, GERIATRIC, seeing as the horny old man has been a cliché for as long as men have existed, I don't think you should blame online porn for your predicament. Some people's libidos ramp up as they age, like Price said, and it sounds like you're one of those people. Maybe instead of seeing porn as the cause of all your problems, GERIATRIC, you could see porn as your friend. Solo sex can be good sex and porn is there to help you enjoy it.Not all encounters with gays count as "gay encounters," FOOT, but seeing as this was clearly an erotic experience for the elderly guy and you knew it – you weren't being secretly perved on – I'm going to side with your wife. Even if you didn't get off on it, even if you were just enjoying the massage, you knew the other guy was getting off on it.Your boyfriend was either playing head games – meaning he was fucking with you on purpose – or he lacked the emotional intelligence and/or impulse control to realize why sharing something like that, at a moment like that, was a bad idea. If he's the kind of guy who enjoys tormenting the women he dates, BLAB, he would've done similar or worse things by now. (And a woman he dated a quarter-century ago probably wouldn't be on speaking terms with him, much less one of his closest friends.) Assuming he hasn't done similar or worse – I'm guessing you would've included other examples in your letter if he had – perhaps he deserves the benefit of the doubt here: He said something stupid and thoughtless, he couldn't come up with a good explanation for why he said it, and doesn't like to be reminded of it. As for Susan ... he's known her for 25 years. If he wanted to be with her, he'd be with her. And he may be reluctant to get together as a group because he worries – perhaps not without cause – that you might bring it up. If he's given you no other reason to suspect he might be cheating on you, cram this ancient blowjob down the memory hole.