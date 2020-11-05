Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Sees Very Few Voting Issues During Historic 2020 Election

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 6:28 AM

click to enlarge TIM EVANSTON/FLICKRCC
  • Tim Evanston/FlickrCC

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While there were some hiccups, voting-rights groups say overall the 2020 election in Ohio went relatively smoothly.

Kayla Griffin, Ohio director of All Voting Is Local, said advocates worked tirelessly for months to prepare for the general election, and ensure a safe and secure process during the pandemic.



She noted one area that could have been better managed was facilitation of curbside voting.

"A lot of people were told that they couldn't curbside or we're told they still had to come inside, stand in line in order to get a ballot, and that really defeats the purpose of curbside," Griffin maintained. "Which is not new to Ohio, it's been around for years, and we told them that it was going to be an uptick."

Griffin noted that with the use of technology, glitches can always be expected, which was an issue in Franklin County.

When the electronic registration went down, poll workers had to use backup paper poll books instead.

Unofficial results show about 5.8 million Ohioans voted in the 2020 general election, breaking the record set in 2008.

Griffin added there were a few instances of intimidation.

However, the organization had about 130 clergy and social workers trained in nonviolent action at the polls to respond to problems.

"We just had little pockets of trouble but we had an amazing team in our peacekeepers who we were able to deploy out into the field, and they were excellent," Griffin stated. "They were able to help voters along. They were able to calm situations when necessary. "

Griffin said advocates worked well with Board of Elections officials throughout Ohio and the Secretary of State's Office to ensure voters had fair access to the ballot.

"In this game there's no permanent friends, no permanent enemies, just permanent interests," Griffin concluded. "And so we want to see common-sense measures taken for voters, and this election cycle there has been some contention."

All Voting Is Local is among the organizations that sided with Secretary of State Frank LaRose on the issue of prepaid postage on absentee ballots, which was rejected by a state legislative board.

However, advocates fought LaRose's attempt to limit counties to one absentee-ballot dropbox location.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Voting, Elections

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Despite Big Trump Win in Ohio, Democrats Pick Up Seat on Ohio Supreme Court Read More

  2. DeWine's Plan for County-by-County COVID-19 Response ‘Will Not Work,’ Harvard Epidemiologist Says Read More

  3. Seven Circles of Tasty: Hell's Fried Chicken is Serving Up Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Cleveland Read More

  4. Opinion: After Disappointing Cleveland Turnout, County Democratic Party at a Crossroads Read More

  5. Cleveland Voters, to Cabal of Real Estate Developers Who Tried to Sabotage Schools: Eat Shit! Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...