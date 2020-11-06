Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 6, 2020

Arts District

Ambitious Plans to Continue to 'Elevate the East' Include Dozens of Public Art Projects in Kinsman, Buckeye

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 12:13 PM

click to enlarge FRENCH LAMB DESIGN STUDIO
  • French Lamb Design Studio

The Black Lives Matter street mural on East 93rd was just the beginning of what will be a years-long public art project in Kinsman, Woodland Hills and Buckeye called 'Elevate the East' that's being led by Burten, Bell, Carr and Ward 6 councilman Blaine Griffin.

Bringing together a diverse, vibrant and committed team, 'Elevate the East' includes architects, graphic designers, urban design consultants, artists and community members who now have a tentative roadmap of what might be possible, from murals to streetscapes and sculptures and more.



A recently completed report based on surveys, community research, focus groups and data identified 50 Actions to Elevate the East, "a range of exciting opportunities to express the unique character of the area’s people and places through public art.” Key locations have been identified, plans have been set in motion. Now, it's about money.

“Our next step for implementation is to find funding," Burten, Bell, Carr executive director Joy D. Johnson said. “We have already worked with LAND Studio to apply for a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. ‘LAND’ is also dedicating funding they received from the St. Luke’s Foundation of Cleveland to contribute to a few of the 50 Actions identified in the plan. We are also working with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to include public art in their plans to rebuild Woodhill Estates.”

Projects have been loosely placed along a timeline that shows what works could be completed in a short as one year to those that will take five or more. Once projects have been finalized and funded, RFPs will be issued for artists and stakeholders will select the finalist.

Community members have already identified areas of emphasis that the Elevate the East steering committee and projects should follow: Elevate the View, Engage Residents, Include Local Artists, Feel Value and Inspired, African American Identity, Stress Reduction, Safer Streets, Multi-sensory Experiences, and Unique Local Character.

The 50 Plans of Action include landscapes (for example, a sledding hill on Holton Ave.), murals (dozens of possible sites are listed), sculptures (a possible African obelisk, as one example) and streetscapes (an anamorphic fence at Woodhill Homes, for instance).

The steering committee has been trying to get the word out through block clubs, neighborhood walking tours and t-shirts, working to energize residents and keep momentum going.

"We’re going to do something on the Eastside with art-to express people’s emotions and feelings," said committee member Sherall Hardy. "Elevate the East is going to bring the community together as one.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Opinion: After Disappointing Cleveland Turnout, County Democratic Party at a Crossroads Read More

  2. Amba, a New Indian-Inspired Ghost Kitchen from Doug Katz, Launches on Friday, November 6 Read More

  3. Seven Circles of Tasty: Hell's Fried Chicken is Serving Up Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Cleveland Read More

  4. No One's a Critic: The Death of Thought at the Plain Dealer Read More

  5. Kate’s Fish Expands its Seafood Footprint at the West Side Market with New West Side Seafood Stand Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...