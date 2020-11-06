An All To-Go Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs Nov. 9-20

click to enlarge

Cleveland Independents would very much like you to help support the city's restaurants this November during Cleveland Restaurant Week, which runs from Nov. 9th through 20th and which will be to-go only because of the pandemic.More than 40 restaurants are offering special three-course dinners for two or four at various price points that start around $20 a person.The annual promotion is one of Cleveland Independents' best and most important events, and with the closure of so many restaurants this year and the dire situation facing those that remain open, it's taken on more importance than ever.