Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 6, 2020

Bites

Kate’s Fish Expands its Seafood Footprint at the West Side Market with New West Side Seafood Stand

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge SCENE ARCHIVES
  • Scene Archives
When Classic Seafood made the decision to not return to the West Side Market after shutting down in March, Kate’s Fish owner Tom McIntyre saw an opportunity for quick expansion. He took possession of the stand on the opposite end of the market hall and today opened West Side Seafood.

“It’s like one of the most unique stands in the market,” McIntyre says of stall E1, D1. “It’s kind of sweet.”



The decision to go with another business name as opposed to simply Kate’s Fish Too or whatever is to make a distinction between the two shops, while still increasing selection and sales.

“This is America,” he says. “People want choices so we’re going to give them choices. I just want to make the pie bigger and sell more seafood at the West Side Market. Kate’s Fish sells a good amount of seafood, but I think we can sell even more seafood.”

McIntyre says that there will be very little overlap in selection. The additional display space will allow Kate’s to focus on certain items while expanding others at West Side Seafood. For example, the new stand will offer a larger shellfish inventory than Kate’s, with items like oysters, crab, lobster and giant head-on prawns, which Kate’s has never offered.

One interesting line of products will be at-home seafood boil kits that include everything a customer needs to prepare a seafood feast at home.

“These seafood boil places are doing well and popping up all over the place,” says McIntyre. “We’ll sell seafood boil packages with crab, shrimp, potatoes, corn and sausage for a set price with different butters, sauces and oils. You just choose your sauce, take it home and cook it up.”

Kate’s Fish and West Side Seafood currently are the only seafood vendors at the West Side Market, says McIntyre, but he welcomes new competition.

One interesting distinction between Kate’s and West Side are the hours of operation. West Side will be open from Friday through Monday but closed on Wednesdays (Kate’s is open on Wednesday).

“Wednesday is an island day at the market; it’s surrounded by days off,” he explains. “You have to do a full set up and a full shutdown for one day and it’s really difficult.”

click to enlarge TOM MCINTYRE
  • Tom McIntyre

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Amba, a New Indian-Inspired Ghost Kitchen from Doug Katz, Launches on Friday, November 6 Read More

  2. Opinion: After Disappointing Cleveland Turnout, County Democratic Party at a Crossroads Read More

  3. Seven Circles of Tasty: Hell's Fried Chicken is Serving Up Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Cleveland Read More

  4. No One's a Critic: The Death of Thought at the Plain Dealer Read More

  5. As Northeast Ohio Schools Turn to Educational Apps for Distance Learning, Parents and Teachers Struggle to Find Ones That Actually Work Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...