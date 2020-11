Rock Hall Permanently Moving Induction Ceremonies to the Fall

Joe Kleon

Bon Jovi at the 2018 Rock Hall Inductions.

This weekend's pre-taped virtual Rock Hall induction ceremony on HBO will be unlike any induction ceremony past or future in many ways but will be like all coming inductions in one regard.The Rock Hall announced this week that while the shift to a fall fete was made because of the pandemic the traditional spring ceremony will remain on the autumn calendar going forward.“We moved the timing of the ceremony,” Joel Peresman, president and CEO of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, said this week . “We’re going to move the ceremony permanently so it’s in the fall of each year because of COVID.”“We’re also moving the nomination process. Normally, the nomination process starts in September, we announce the nominees in October, and then we announce the inductees in January. This time the nomination meetings will happen in January, so we’ll announce the nominees in February and start that voting process then.”Cleveland was supposed to host the 2020 inductions and will host the 2021 version.The Hall is “hopeful by next fall in some form that we’ll be able to get together again.”