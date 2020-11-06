Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 6, 2020

C-Notes

Rock Hall Permanently Moving Induction Ceremonies to the Fall

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 10:47 AM

Bon Jovi at the 2018 Rock Hall Inductions. - JOE KLEON
  • Joe Kleon
  • Bon Jovi at the 2018 Rock Hall Inductions.
This weekend's pre-taped virtual Rock Hall induction ceremony on HBO will be unlike any induction ceremony past or future in many ways but will be like all coming inductions in one regard.

The Rock Hall announced this week that while the shift to a fall fete was made because of the pandemic the traditional spring ceremony will remain on the autumn calendar going forward.



“We moved the timing of the ceremony,” Joel Peresman, president and CEO of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, said this week. “We’re going to move the ceremony permanently so it’s in the fall of each year because of COVID.”

“We’re also moving the nomination process. Normally, the nomination process starts in September, we announce the nominees in October, and then we announce the inductees in January. This time the nomination meetings will happen in January, so we’ll announce the nominees in February and start that voting process then.”

Cleveland was supposed to host the 2020 inductions and will host the 2021 version.

The Hall is “hopeful by next fall in some form that we’ll be able to get together again.”

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Rock Hall

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Opinion: After Disappointing Cleveland Turnout, County Democratic Party at a Crossroads Read More

  2. Seven Circles of Tasty: Hell's Fried Chicken is Serving Up Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Cleveland Read More

  3. Amba, a New Indian-Inspired Ghost Kitchen from Doug Katz, Launches on Friday, November 6 Read More

  4. No One's a Critic: The Death of Thought at the Plain Dealer Read More

  5. As Northeast Ohio Schools Turn to Educational Apps for Distance Learning, Parents and Teachers Struggle to Find Ones That Actually Work Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...