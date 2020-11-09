Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 9, 2020

Scene & Heard

CMHA Now Accepting Applications for Housing Choice Voucher Program

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 1:48 PM


The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) has announced that it is now accepting preliminary applications for the housing choice voucher program, the government subsidy which helps low-income families pay rent at the location of their choice.

Unlike in years' past, CMHA will be accepting applications year round. Applicants names will be kept on file for 18 months, and lotteries will be held periodically to add names to a waiting list as vouchers are disbursed and slots become available. 



To apply, applicants must have or create an email account. Applicants may apply online here, and view the video above for more detailed instructions.

“The need for affordable housing is even greater now than it’s ever been, and the Housing Choice Voucher Program plays a critical role in helping to address housing needs for low-income households," said CMHA CEO Jeffrey K. Patterson, in a press release. "These vouchers provide recipients with the freedom to choose the kinds of housing and the locations that best meet their needs."

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is still widely known as Section 8. It is considered the gold standard for housing subsidies because it allows applicants to live wherever they'd like. Voucher recipients pay about 30 percent of their income to their landlord, and CMHA covers the balance with the Federal funds.

The waiting list for vouchers is extremely competitive. In 2015, when 10,000 tenants were selected for the waiting list in Cuyahoga County, 55,000 had applied.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Small Crowd Gathered to 'Stop the Steal' in West Park While GOP Election Officials Called Trump's Voter Allegations 'Deranged' Read More

  2. An All To-Go Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs Nov. 9-20 Read More

  3. Regarding the Disenfranchisement of Cleveland Voters, the Call is Coming from Inside the House Read More

  4. Ohio. Record Covid. 5,000+ New Cases. You Don't Care Read More

  5. City of Cleveland Won't Have Curbside Recycling Solution Until Sometime Next Year; Here's How to Recycle When the City Doesn't Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...