Local Rockers C-Level To Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Shows at Grog and Beachland

click to enlarge

The local rock act C-Level isn’t letting a pandemic get in the way of its 10th anniversary. The group plans to have two safe, socially distanced concerts on Friday and Saturday at the Grog Shop and Beachland Ballroom respectively.“Both venues have limited seating and will be following COVID protocol calls,” says C-Level’s Dave Deitke. “This will include temperature checks upon entering, socially distanced assigned seating, and mask requirements. The performances will consist of special guest musicians that have inspired throughout the years. Each special guest will put their unique twist on one of our songs, and we will do the same on one of their original songs. All the proceeds from both nights will go to keep the Beachland and Grog Shop alive.”Each venue will also have a pop-up art gallery, and the stages will feature art from artists affiliated with the local gallery Negative Space. The shows will also be streamed online with a donation link for the venues. Live from Cleveland 91.1 and C-level are hosting the streams.Guest musicians for the Grog Shop gig include Wanyama, Furious Geroge Hartwig, Mimi Arden and James Muschler (formally of Moon Hooch). Guest musicians for Beachland Ballroom show include the Quasi Kings, Lea Marra and the Dream Catchers, Old Souls, Crazy Marvin and Jay SparrowTickets for the Grog Shop cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets are sold in groups of two, four and six. Tickets for the Beachland performance cost $35 for tables of four.