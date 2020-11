Revisit the Insane Highs and Lows of 2016 RNC in Cleveland with Newly Available Documentary

A More Civil War from Think Media Studios on Vimeo.

A feature-length documentary about the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland is now available for viewing on Vimeo.was produced by the local Think Media Studios and was made publicly available for the first time late last month.Think Media's Brian Glazen told Scene that the two-hour film, which captures footage in and around the convention and "free speech zone" downtown, has been revised slightly to keep it current.It was released before the election, but now that viewers know Donald Trump will exit the White House after a single term, they can revisit, with cooler heads, that week in June, 2016 in which he was officially nominated. Interviews with a number of Cleveland activists and political leaders, including mayoral hopeful Basheer Jones, paint the picture of Cleveland at one of its most frenetic moments.The full film is available above. But if you're in the mood for an incredible trailer — Think Media Studios has assembled many of the Cavs' intro videos over the years and know how to put together a bomb-ass teaser — you can check that out here ***