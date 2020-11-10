Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Scene & Heard

Revisit the Insane Highs and Lows of 2016 RNC in Cleveland with Newly Available Documentary

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 6:30 AM

A More Civil War from Think Media Studios on Vimeo.

A feature-length documentary about the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland is now available for viewing on Vimeo.

A More Civil War was produced by the local Think Media Studios and was made publicly available for the first time late last month.



Think Media's Brian Glazen told Scene that the two-hour film, which captures footage in and around the convention and "free speech zone" downtown, has been revised slightly to keep it current.

It was released before the election, but  now that viewers know Donald Trump will exit the White House after a single term, they can revisit, with cooler heads, that week in June, 2016 in which he was officially nominated. Interviews with a number of Cleveland activists and political leaders, including mayoral hopeful Basheer Jones, paint the picture of Cleveland at one of its most frenetic moments. 

The full film is available above. But if you're in the mood for an incredible trailer — Think Media Studios has assembled many of the Cavs' intro videos over the years and know how to put together a bomb-ass teaser — you can check that out here.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Regarding the Disenfranchisement of Cleveland Voters, the Call is Coming from Inside the House Read More

  2. A Small Crowd Gathered to 'Stop the Steal' in West Park While GOP Election Officials Called Trump's Voter Allegations 'Deranged' Read More

  3. Chicken Run, the New Fast-Casual Spin-Off of Soho, to Open in Ohio City Wednesday Nov. 11 Read More

  4. An All To-Go Cleveland Restaurant Week Runs Nov. 9-20 Read More

  5. Federal Lawsuit Against Put-in-Bay and Island Cops Alleges Excessive Force and Racism in Memorial Day Arrests Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...