Lakewood City Council President Dan O'Malley Elected Leader of North Shore AFL-CIO

Courtesy North Shore AFL-CIO

Dan O'Malley

Lakewood City Council President Dan O'Malley has been elected to succeed Harriet Applegate as the leader of the North Shore AFL-CIO, Ohio's largest labor organization.O'Malley, 35, was elected to the Executive Secretary position without challenge. He has served, in recent years, as the North Shore AFL-CIO's campaigns director and is himself a member of unions representing professional employees and musicians.“As a fourth generation union member, it's the honor of a lifetime to be leading the Greater Cleveland labor movement,” O’Malley said, in a statement provided to the media. “We have incredible challenges and opportunities and I will work hard every day to address them both."The North Shore AFL-CIO represents 146 labor unions in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga Counties and roughly 80,000 members. Outgoing Executive Secretary Harriet Applegate has held the leadership position since 2006.“Dan is eminently qualified to fill this position,” Applegate said, in a statement provided to the media. “Not only has he served the federation for the last five years as campaigns director, he is also adept and intimately acquainted with the political process in all its aspects. Dan knows the labor movement and he knows the community in which it resides."***