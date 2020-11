Crust Pizza in Tremont Reopens Dining Room for the First Time Since March

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

Like most restaurants, Crust (2258 Professor Ave., 216-583-0257) closed up shop in mid-March because of Covid. But unlike most of its competition, the three-year-old Tremont restaurant never reopened its dining room for dine-in service, instead focusing exclusively on take-out business.Starting tonight at 4 p.m., diners once again can settle in for a full-service meal, says owner Mike Griffin. On tap will be a nearly complete selection of salads, appetizers, pizzas, pastas and subs. Tonight also marks the return of Crust slices, which have been noticeably absent from the take-out and delivery roster. A full bar, with draft beer, wine and booze, will also be in service.Crust now joins Proof (2258 Professor Ave., 216-583-0257), Griffin's barbecue eatery that exists in the same building. Both enjoy the use of an expansive rear patio.