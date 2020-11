Reports: Shit Really Bad, Getting Exponentially Worse

click to enlarge Ohio covid stats 11/13/2020

We are facing a monumental crisis in Ohio.



Since yesterday, 8,071 new #COVID19 cases were reported. Nearly 300 more people were admitted to Ohio hospitals. 42 more people have died.



It is up to everyone to slow this virus down. Protect your family and friends. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/MCSIWjrGom — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 13, 2020

The state of Ohio posted another record day of new coronavirus cases with more than 8,000 today.The previous record was 7,101.That record was set... yesterday.Ohioans, many of them with no masks at all, or masks beneath their noses, or masks around their necks, have done the Buckeye State proud and helped beat the 24-hour old record by nearly a thousand.We're now firmly in what Dr. Amy Acton predicted in early March would be the numbers of a peak surge in Ohio.Gov. Mike DeWine in a statewide address Wednesday evening took little firm action in the face of the virus surge besides reissuing the statewide mask mandate and promising increased enforcement and penalties against violators, but he did warn that if the numbers continued at their grisly pace into next week he could possibly order the shutdown of bars, restaurants and gyms.While there have been instances of spread in those places, the state has thus far provided little by way of specific data and cited informal social gatherings, the likes of which most people will try to rationalize partaking in this Thanksgiving, as the main sources of spread.Bars and restaurants, along with music venues, bore the brunt of the spring statewide shutdown and by and large are not eager to go down that path again — some of them have already said they'll take legal action against the state if a shutdown order is given.Something must change. We'll see how high the numbers and deaths go before it does.