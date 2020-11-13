SaveCLEVenues Auction Kicks Off Today With Rare Memorabilia

click to enlarge
Update:
A #SaveCLEVenues auction
designed to benefit the independent live music venues in the greater Cleveland area launches at 7 p.m. today and runs through Sunday, Nov. 22.
The auction features over 150 items, many of which are autographed, rare and/or out-of-print. Music fans and industry professionals from around the country made the donations. You can bid on everything from the original Grog Shop bathroom doors (designed by Clay Parker) to a 1974 World Series of Rock promotional poster and rare Nine Inch Nails tour memorabilia.
Additionally, the auction will include VIP music experiences, private parties, backyard performances, and services provided by local music professionals.
***
Original Post 10/9/2020:
Organizers of the upcoming SaveCLEVenues Auction
that will raise money to help Cleveland clubs such as the Grog Shop, the Beachland, the Happy Dog and the Bop Stop stay afloat during these tough times, are seeking donations.
Presented by Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present, and Future and sponsored by Axon Creative Agency, the SaveCLEVenues Auction will "benefit live music clubs in the Greater Cleveland area that are struggling, while offering an intimate way to connect with your favorite venues.”
"We're going to keep fighting for funding at all levels,” says Happy Dog owner Sean Watterson in a press release about the event. “And that fight isn't over. We know folks in the community want to do something to help us out and to stay connected while we can't be together. This auction is a great way for fans to have fun, stay connected through the mutual love of music and help make sure our live independent music venues have a future.”
Suggested donation items include any local or national music memorabilia and artifacts, professional music services, music equipment in working order and "unique fan experiences."
The #SaveCLEVenues Auction will give Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present, and Future the "opportunity to pivot from helping impacted musicians in our community to assisting the clubs that they call home." To date, the non-profit has raised $35,000 for more than 80 musicians in the area who applied for financial assistance.
The auction will take place sometime in November.
