Now Open: Shinto Japanese Steakhouse in Westlake

click to enlarge Shinto

The conversion from Miami Nights to Shinto Japanese Steakhouse (857 Columbia Rd., 440-772-5017) is complete. After sitting idle for nearly three years, the Westlake building reopened in September. The spiffy new west-side Shinto location joins the 16-year-old original in Strongsville (17070 Pearl Rd., 440-878-3868).Inside the meticulously renovated space are multiple hibachi tables, conventional tables, a sushi bar and beverage bar. Japanese food fans can look forward to an extensive menu filled with sushi, teriyaki and lively teppanyaki-fueled feasts.Shinto's owner is Sheng Long Yu, whose name might sound familiar because he's also behind a number of new and newish restaurants around Ohio and beyond. In addition to Shinto, Yu operates Kenko in University Circle and Kent, Dagu Rice Noodle in Asiatown, Pittsburgh and Atlanta, a poke restaurant called iPoke near the Cleveland Clinic and Hell’s Fried Chicken near the Case Western Reserve University campus.