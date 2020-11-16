Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, November 16, 2020

Bites

Now Open: Shinto Japanese Steakhouse in Westlake

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge SHINTO
  • Shinto
The conversion from Miami Nights to Shinto Japanese Steakhouse (857 Columbia Rd., 440-772-5017) is complete. After sitting idle for nearly three years, the Westlake building reopened in September. The spiffy new west-side Shinto location joins the 16-year-old original in Strongsville (17070 Pearl Rd., 440-878-3868).

Inside the meticulously renovated space are multiple hibachi tables, conventional tables, a sushi bar and beverage bar. Japanese food fans can look forward to an extensive menu filled with sushi, teriyaki and lively teppanyaki-fueled feasts.



Shinto's owner is Sheng Long Yu, whose name might sound familiar because he's also behind a number of new and newish restaurants around Ohio and beyond. In addition to Shinto, Yu operates Kenko in University Circle and Kent, Dagu Rice Noodle in Asiatown, Pittsburgh and Atlanta, a poke restaurant called iPoke near the Cleveland Clinic and Hell’s Fried Chicken near the Case Western Reserve University campus.

Tags:

