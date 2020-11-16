Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 16, 2020

Bites

Responsible Cleveland Restaurant Owners Band Together for #WeCantClose Effort Aimed at Heading Off Another Statewide Shutdown

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge 5570436588_692c5c27da_k.jpg

As Covid cases continue to rise and fears of another statewide lockdown loom, area restaurant owners are banding together to make their voices heard. Along with the Ohio Restaurant Association, prominent operators are announcing in no uncertain terms that they will be pushed to the brink of failure — or beyond — if there is another shutdown.

Together they have launched the hashtag #wecantclose, an effort aimed squarely at influencing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who has stated that he is considering more drastic measures if conditions do not quickly improve.



A consistent theme voiced by many restaurant owners is that they often get lumped in with unscrupulous bar and restaurant operators who are not following CDC, state and city safety guidelines. In contrast to the behavior at bars like Barley House, which has received multiple citations for blatantly ignoring rules, responsible operators argue that they are going above and beyond to ensure the safety of staff and guest while minimizing the spread of the disease.

“If we did not think that we could provide a safe environment, we’d close ourselves,” says Nick Kostis of Pickwick & Frolic. “To date, we have committed an excess of $25,000 to equip our team with the necessary PPE and precautionary measures to stay safe. #WeCantClose because our community, our business and employee family cannot sustain another devastating disruption.”

Others who have signed onto the effort include Akin Affrica of Angie’s Soul Food, Steve Daniels of Astoria Market, Sam McNulty of Bier Markt and Bar Cento, Dante Boccuzzi of Dante, Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS, Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit, Laurie Torres of Mallorca, Malisse Sinito of Marble Room, Said Ouaddaadaa of The Standard, John Lane of Winking Lizard and John Barker of the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA).

If current conditions continue, and a second shutdown occurs, an estimated 60 percent of dining establishments will close for good, according to the ORA.

“Implementing rigorous health and safety measures has always been at the core of what we do as businesses,” the Ohio Restaurant Association said in a statement. “Many of our members have made significant investments over the past several months to provide additional precautions. We believe that indoor dining, through following the guidance of public health officials, can be done safely.”

Still, as some owners fight for the right to stay open, others are electing to close. Brendon Ring, who was the first to shutter his restaurant Nighttown in spring, has just announced that he will again be closing his doors until spring at the earliest.

“This situation has become untenable,” Ring announced on social media. “It’s time to understand the pressure our frontline workers are under and their situation is becoming more dire by the day. Being so close to the massive hospital campus down the hill more and more of these folks are telling me everyday how rough it’s getting. Therefore no matter what the Governor says on Thursday or possibly before that Nighttown will close till further notice on Sunday November 22nd after Brunch service.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cavs Lay Off 5% of Business Staff Same Week Owner Dan Gilbert's Rocket Companies Posts $3 Billion Quarterly Profit Read More

  2. You Can Now See Ohio COVID Cases by Zip Code Read More

  3. Hit Golf Balls In Progressive Field Next Fall With Topgolf Read More

  4. Rice Shop in University Heights to Close, Chicken Ranch from Chef Demetrios Atheneos to Open in its Place Read More

  5. Planted Offers Clean-Eaters Wholesome Options from Virtual Kitchen in Kamm's Corners Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...