Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 16, 2020

Scene & Heard

Video: Cleveland's Downtown Lakefront in 1926 As Seen From the Water

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM

You think we've mismanaged and wasted Cleveland's gorgeous and unique access to Lake Erie in recent years? It could always be worse, as this video snippet from 1926 shows.

(Hat tip to Dan Miller for unearthing/tweeting this absolute gem from the University of South Carolina's library collection.)

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Now's a Good Time to Remember the Time Donald Trump's Own Investigation Proved Voter Fraud Isn't a Thing Read More

  2. Responsible Cleveland Restaurant Owners Band Together for #WeCantClose Effort Aimed at Heading Off Another Statewide Shutdown Read More

  3. Cleveland Hospital Execs Buy Full Page Plain Dealer Ad Cautioning Against "Covid Fatigue" Read More

  4. Cavs Lay Off 5% of Business Staff Same Week Owner Dan Gilbert's Rocket Companies Posts $3 Billion Quarterly Profit Read More

  5. Mike DeWine Draws Ire of Trump for Mortal Sin of Acknowledging Reality Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...