Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Scene & Heard

Here's How Cuyahoga County Can Improve the Grand Jury System

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge CUYAHOGA COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER. PHOTO BY TIM EVANSON/FLICKRCC
  • Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Photo by Tim Evanson/FlickrCC

Scene readers and community members are invited to endorse this position statement by signing our petition.

Because Grand Juries are not usually provided first-hand review of evidence and because over 95% of defendants plea to avoid a trial, most felony convictions occur without any direct review of exculpatory evidence. For most citizens, the Grand Jury will be the first, last, and only jury that ever hears their case.



There is no “next jury” to look more closely at the evidence.

Through jury service, average citizens — laypeople — are tasked with learning and applying the law. The jury is meant to be part of our government's system of checks and balances. And, yet, there are operational issues and an over-dependence on the prosecutor’s office that interfere with the Grand Jury’s ability to truly function as a check and balance.

We recommend the following changes be implemented in Cuyahoga County as essential steps toward actual justice.

OPERATIONAL CONCERNS

1. Limited and biased preparation creates a jury that is subjugated by the prosecution.

Despite being conceived as a check and balance on the system, the Grand Jury is not given a full picture of their role in criminal proceedings. They are not privy to the reality of what happens post-indictment, or the true effect an indictment can have on a person’s life. This undermines the Grand Jury’s capacity to be impartial and act as an independent voice.

SOLUTIONS: Operational changes to reduce prosecutorial bias

• Training needs to be overhauled to prepare the jury for their responsibilities. At a minimum, this should include presentations by previous Grand Jury members; a defense attorney (public defender); and clarification of the most common charges they will hear

• Ideally, training should be led by a neutral party

• Through printed handbooks, swearing-in, and training, educate jurors up-front that very few cases (≤ 5%) will go to trial. If there is uncertainty about ANY element, the jurors need to slow the process and carefully review evidence

• Curtail the prosecutorial practice of stacking charges. This process exploits the Grand Jury and manipulates the accused (to elicit a plea)

• The Grand Jury needs to be empowered to directly review and interpret the laws that are being applied. Otherwise, jurors are put in a position of deference to prosecutors, which undermines the impartial role of the Grand Jury. Provide jurors with printed copies of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC), which defines all state crimes

• Bring the ORC up on the screen, showing the definitions for the proposed charges so jurors can view that language directly

• Prioritize and clarify the jail audit function of the Grand Jury. Provide a checklist and copies of prior Grand Jury reports on jail conditions. Ensure submitted reports are read and actions are taken to remedy issues

2. Inaccessible evidence leads to wrongful indictments

For the majority of cases, the only evidence presented is the initial police report, and often it is presented by a liaison who has no first-hand knowledge of the incident. In a city with a Consent Decree and multiple instances of excessive use of force by police, additional evidence before indictment does not seem out of line.

SOLUTIONS: Operational changes to reduce wrongful indictments

•. Third-party evidence (camera footage or witnesses) must be required to charge a citizen with resisting/fleeing/obstructing

• Camera footage must be provided to verify any consent/cause to search a vehicle that becomes the foundation of a felony charge

• Require prosecutors to honor requests to review evidence. Provide jury recourse if such requests are not honored. This is due process

• Require law enforcement officers to present their own cases. Liaisons are only able to furnish the jury with the information included in the written report, which the jury could just as easily read themselves

LEGISLATIVE CONCERNS

In addition, we call on Cuyahoga County leadership to recognize and address these barriers that perpetuate racial disparities within our criminal justice system.

Systemic barriers and institutionalized racism lead to wrongful felonization of citizens. Our laws are not objective and everyone is not equal under the law. Humans make subjective decisions at every juncture based on their own prejudices: from what actions to criminalize, where to enforce the law, which crimes to prosecute and how to punish those crimes, what evidence to present, and how and when to present it.

SOLUTIONS: Legislative changes to reduce racial disparities within the indictment process

• Allow the jury to mark cases that belong on a specialized mental health docket

• Eliminate cash bail for all non-violent offenses

• Reduce the number of crimes that are considered felonies, including drug possession and nonviolent crimes, such as passing counterfeit money.
Allow for a more representative jury by paying minimum wage or shortening the term

• In regard to community concerns regarding excessive use of force by law enforcement, camera footage should be regularly audited — not solely when there are complaints. Every municipality should have a citizen review panel to conduct random audits of body/dash cam footage

• We call upon the State of Ohio to update and implement the changes recommended by Justice O’Connor’s Task Force to Examine Improvements in the Ohio Grand Jury System. In the interim, we recommend that Cuyahoga County implement the 2016 recommendations even if the state does not.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

More by Shari Nacson, John Filkorn, and Elaine Bayless

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio's Revised Mass Gathering Order Goes Into Effect Today. Here's What's New Read More

  2. DeWine Orders Statewide Curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for Next Three Weeks Read More

  3. Esquire Names Chef Doug Katz's Zhug One of 23 Best New Restaurants in America in 2020 Read More

  4. First Look: Edwins Too, Opening at Shaker Square this Friday November 20 Read More

  5. Video: Cleveland's Downtown Lakefront in 1926 As Seen From the Water Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation