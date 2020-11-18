Savage Love: Why Is It So Hard to Find Someone Who Likes Kinks and Wants to Be Monogamous?

Joe Newton

Whether you're on kinky dating apps or mainstream dating apps or both, SPANK, you're gonna have a lot of interactions with a lot of guys who aren't right for you before you find the guy (or guys) who are right for you. And since there are plenty of kinky people on mainstream dating apps — you were one of them — you should be on both. Of the happily partnered kinky people I know, SPANK, half met their partners in "traditional" spaces (bars, workplaces, mainstream dating apps) while the other half met their partners in kinky spaces (munches, fetish parties, kinky dating apps). And while no one should be meeting anyone in a bar or at parties right now — there's a pandemic on — the more places you advertise online, the likelier you are to line up a compatible partner for when this is all over.And you shouldn't be surprised — or put off — when someone you meet on KinkD wants to talk about their kinks. When you meet someone via a dating app that brings people together around a shared interest, it's only natural that your initial conversations revolve around that shared interest. If you were posting ads on Farmers Only or Christian Cafe, your first chats would very likely revolve around, I don't know, the price of corn or the exact moment you sold your soul to Donald Trump.Whichever kind of app you meet a guy on, you're going to have to do the same two things — the same work, the same vetting, the same screw diligence — just in a different order. When you meet a guy on Bumble, SPANK, you establish baseline emotional compatibility first and then eventually you have a conversation about sex. With guys you meet on KinkD, you establish baseline sexual compatibility first — by talking about your mutual sexual interests — and eventually get around to determining whether you're emotionally compatible.And, again, since you could meet someone with whom you are emotionally and sexually compatible on either kind of dating site — mainstream or kinky — you should keep your ads up on both.P.S. Loose condoms come off, and loose condoms leak, SPANK, so a guy who uses XXL condoms on a medium-size dick puts you at greater risk of contracting an STI or having an unplanned pregnancy. And for what? To impress the checkout clerk at CVS? Don't worry about making him feel bad. Tell him he gets condoms that fit or he finds someone else to fuck.I think there's only so much time you should waste on a person who doesn't have time for you — to say nothing of a person who isn't particularly kind to you and, after two years, hasn't integrated you into her life in a meaningful way. I also think you need to ask yourself what's more likely, IGNORED: Your girlfriend — who can't take your calls now but could take that guy's in the middle of the night when you two were living together — is living with and working with a guy she knew before moving away or that your girlfriend is living with and working with and fucking with a guy she moved across the country to be with? I think the latter is far more likely. But even if she's not fucking him — even if she isn't holding on to you as a backup or doesn't want to end things because you pay her phone bill — she doesn't make time for you, and it doesn't sound like she's particularly kind to you when she can spare a moment. I don't know why she hasn't done the right thing and ended it, IGNORED, but that doesn't mean you can't do the right thing for yourself and end it.I was once in a room where at least a hundred people were having sex — in Berlin, naturally — so I have seen the elusive hundredsome with my own eyes. Or the hundred-and-then-some, I should say. (And to be clear: I was a witness, not a participant.) But unlike a threesome or a foursome, a hundredsome isn't an arranged-in-advance/by-invitation-only affair. It's more of a book-a-large-enough-space-and-advertise-it-extensively-and-they-will-come affair. So paradoxically, hosting a by-invitation-only threesome or foursome — or even a by-invitation-only tensome — where you establish in advance that everyone is attracted to each other may be more difficult to pull off than hosting a Berlin hundredsome.