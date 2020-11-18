Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

C-Notes

Singer-Songwriter Austin Stambaugh to Release Live Album Recorded at Beachland Tavern

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 4:53 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF AUSTIN STAMBAUGH
  • Courtesy of Austin Stambaugh
Right before everything shut down earlier this year on account of COVID-19, singer-songwriter Austin Stambaugh, a former Clevelander who now lives in Nashville, recorded a live show he played at the Beachland.

This week, he’ll release that concert on a live album, dubbed Live at Beachland Tavern 3/14/20.



The 15-track album consists of “unreleased songs and old gems,” and Stambaugh's voice really resonates throughout.

“The record is strangely self-aware, tackling averse concepts of self-accountability and longing,” reads a press release about it. “Austin [Stambaugh]'s raw delivery — just vocals and guitar — gives the feel of a spiritual conjuring."

The recording marks both a beginning and end. In March, Stambaugh set out on a solo tour through the Midwest states. The first venue show of his tour took place at the Beachland Tavern on March 14; just a day later, Ohio governor Mike Dewine gave a statewide order to close all bars and restaurants, and most of the country would proceed to shut down as well. All tours would be postponed indefinitely, the world would go to hell and Stambaugh had to cancel his trek.

Primitive American, a DIY label founded by Stambaugh and Joe Wunderle to document a new crop of guitar players and songwriters, will release the album. The third release from the label, it'll be available on all music streaming platforms.

