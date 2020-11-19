Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland State University to Go Fully Remote After Thanksgiving

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge CSU Student Center, on Euclid Avenue, Rhodes Tower in background.
  • CSU Student Center, on Euclid Avenue, Rhodes Tower in background.

Cleveland State University will transition to fully remote learning after the Thanksgiving holiday, the administration announced in a release this week, citing the growing spread of Covid-19 in the community.

The university said it has worked hard to keep students, faculty and staff safe during a hybrid return to classes this fall, but that administrators made the decision to go fully remote out of a sense of responsibility to the community, given the skyrocketing number of local cases. 



“At CSU, we will always place faculty, student and staff health and well-being first,” said CSU Provost Jianping Zhu, in a press release. “After reviewing our community health data and assessing potential for additional risk to our campus community when students return from Thanksgiving break, we have made the decision to forego the last week of on-campus classes and on-campus final exams."

The CSU decision arrives as local government entities have announced stay-at-home advisories to combat the recent spike in cases. Cleveland and Cuyahoga County issued an advisory this week that lasts until Dec. 17, urging residents who are not venturing out for work, school or essential errands to remain home and to limit gatherings with others, especially as Thanksgiving approaches. Summit County and Medina County have also issued similar advisories, and Gov. Mike DeWine traveled the state yesterday, reiterating the severe spread of Covid and begggin Ohioans to mask up, wash hands and stay home. 

***
