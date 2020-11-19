Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Local Rock Act Rusted Hearts Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge AMANDA SPECHT
  • Amanda Specht
A couple of years ago while in a chat room on Xbox Live, singer-guitarist Patrick Farmer and Michael Taddeo discovered their mutual appreciation for the local band Light Years. They would turn their mutual appreciation into their own damn band and formed Rusted Hearts last year.

Their debut EP, last year's Return Home, featured a mix of "re-worked notes app archives and late-night basement sessions during the cold Ohio winter."



Since the release of that EP, the band has played shows with Better Off, Overgrow, Better Love and Signals Midwest. The addition of Nate Gliebe and guitarist Christian DeLaat finalized the group's lineup.

Rusted Hearts has spent the better part of this year continuing to work on new music while finishing its second EP, Waiting Room, which came out earlier this month, and preparing to release the final chapter of their trilogy with an EP that'll arrive in early 2021.

Just today, the group released a new music video for the single “Absent.”

The clip was filmed in downtown Cleveland.

The songs on the EP “explore that intangible space with a vulnerable sincerity and instrumentals that immerse you into the story while guiding you along,” reads a press release.

Waiting Room as a whole is about attempting to push your way through grief,” says singer-guitarist Patrick Farmer. "[It's about] feeling stuck in this place not knowing where to go, what to do, or even how it’s supposed to feel from there on out. You’re just stuck in the waiting room waiting for comfort to call your name.”

