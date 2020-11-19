Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, November 19, 2020

'Made Cleveland' Launches Website to Sell Goods From More Than 65 Local Artisans

click to enlarge An engraved piece of wooden art of Severance Hall from MadeCleveland.com by local artisan Inspired Indigo - PHOTO VIA MADECLEVELAND.COM
  • Photo via MadeCleveland.com
  • An engraved piece of wooden art of Severance Hall from MadeCleveland.com by local artisan Inspired Indigo

To help get the work of local vendors and artisans out to Clevelanders during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new organization called Made Cleveland recently launched a website where many of those creations can be purchased, and just in time for the holiday season when you won't want to be out and about but you will want to buy local.

Founded by Ash O’Connor, the organization hopes to be a “one-stop shop for all things made in Cleveland and to showcase all of the creative practices found in the region.” Their goal is to give a platform to small businesses to provide their goods safely and virtually.



Made Cleveland currently features 65+ vendors with more to be added over time. They are currently offering socially-distanced pick-up along with free local shipping. The current focus is on art, clothing and other handmade goods. In the future, they plan on expanding to add work by local filmmakers and authors. 

In addition to their website, the organization will also debut a pop-up shop in the Van Aken district on November 28th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free tickets are available for pre-order to space out customers in order to ensure a safe shopping experience. You can get one at their events page.

The organization will also be occupying a vacant storefront on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights from November 27th through December 24th with social distance guidelines in place.

You can follow them on Instagram @Made.Cleveland and Facebook.

