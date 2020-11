Cleveland Museum of Art, Beachland and Others Announce Temporary Closures Amid 10 p.m. Coronavirus Curfew, Stay-at-Home Advisory

click to enlarge Scene Archives Photo

We have made the difficult decision to temporarily shutdown due to COVID-19. We encourage you to keep supporting music venues. We have an online store, donations page & livestreams. We will reopen when we feel it's safe again. Wishing you the best, The Beachland Crew pic.twitter.com/rs3AenD2v6 — Beachland Ballroom (@BeachlandCLE) November 19, 2020

We are sadly postponing our events at Grog Shop and B Side due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. We appreciate all the support we have received over the past months and hope to try safely distanced shows again soon. This is not goodbye forever, just for now.

WEAR A MASK! pic.twitter.com/jJWKKWi4Bg — grog shop (@thegrogshop) November 18, 2020

We're eternal optimists by nature and always seek to find ways to make every day better than the last. But as of today, we have decided to temporarily close our restaurants due to the Cleveland Mayoral stay-at-home advisory and the Ohio Governor's 10pm curfew. pic.twitter.com/AlNkN1WvHs — MarketGardenBrewpub (@MarketGardenCLE) November 19, 2020

Late November is starting to feel a lot like mid March.Some of Cleveland's notable attractions this week announced temporary closures in the face of the unprecedented coronavirus surge and resultant 10 p.m. curfew order by the state of Ohio and Cuyahoga County's stay-at-home advisory The Beachland and Grog Shop, already so battered by the spring and summer-long shutdown, decided that the few socially distanced events that had returned to their calendars couldn't go on at all. The Cleveland Museum of Art , which could easily argue that its ample space and strict admission guidelines prove little danger for spreading the virus, also announced that it would temporarily close its doors until at least mid-December, citing the county's plea for everyone to simply stay home."In recognition of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health advisory and to ensure the health and safety of both visitors and staff, the Cleveland Museum of Art will close at the end of the day on Thursday, November 19, and reopen once the advisory expires,” William Griswold, director of the Cleveland Museum of Art, said in a statement. “The museum hopes to open its doors again in mid-December. We plan to retain our current staff throughout the period we are closed and we will continue to offer a full slate of programs online and on social media.”Cleveland's restaurant scene is also seeing the start of a wave reminiscent of the spring. Already, both Nighttown and Market Garden have temporarily closed, until the spring for the former and until further notice for the latter.