Friday, November 20, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Museum of Art, Beachland and Others Announce Temporary Closures Amid 10 p.m. Coronavirus Curfew, Stay-at-Home Advisory

Posted By on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 6:50 AM

Late November is starting to feel a lot like mid March.

Some of Cleveland's notable attractions this week announced temporary closures in the face of the unprecedented coronavirus surge and resultant 10 p.m. curfew order by the state of Ohio and Cuyahoga County's stay-at-home advisory.



The Beachland and Grog Shop, already so battered by the spring and summer-long shutdown, decided that the few socially distanced events that had returned to their calendars couldn't go on at all.


The Cleveland Museum of Art, which could easily argue that its ample space and strict admission guidelines prove little danger for spreading the virus, also announced that it would temporarily close its doors until at least mid-December, citing the county's plea for everyone to simply stay home.

"In recognition of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health advisory and to ensure the health and safety of both visitors and staff, the Cleveland Museum of Art will close at the end of the day on Thursday, November 19, and reopen once the advisory expires,” William Griswold, director of the Cleveland Museum of Art, said in a statement. “The museum hopes to open its doors again in mid-December. We plan to retain our current staff throughout the period we are closed and we will continue to offer a full slate of programs online and on social media.”

Cleveland's restaurant scene is also seeing the start of a wave reminiscent of the spring. Already, both Nighttown and Market Garden have temporarily closed, until the spring for the former and until further notice for the latter.


