Local Rappers Minus the Alien and La Butterfly Team Up For New Mixtape

click to enlarge Courtesy of Ameer Williamson

A hip-hop recording artist and songwriter from Akron, Minus the Alien has a strong passion for mentoring youth and community outreach.A recipient of the 2018 Men of Champions Award presented by Mayor Dan Horrigan and the Joy Park Neighborhood Federation and an alumnus of the Neighborhood Leadership Institute of Summit County, he also founded a grassroots non-profit organization called Alien Arts, Inc. and has developed an in-person/virtual hip-hop boot camp that teaches the history of hip-hop culture and how it can be used a tool for positive change.His music can currently be heard in regular rotation on 91.3 FM The Summit.La Butterfly is a neo-soul/hip-hop artist from Kent. A member of hip-hop/soul group Mid-Flight, she has her own clothing line and is currently recording her first solo project.The duo recently teamed up for a new mixtape dubbed, a self-described “journey through social injustice, current events, love and life” that finds the two effectively rapping back on forth on tracks such as “Talkdat” and “Unidentified.”Both artists are also at work on solo albums.