Monday, November 23, 2020

C-Notes

Panza Foundation Announces Plans to Assist Struggling Cleveland Music Clubs

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge JAKE KELLY
  • Jake Kelly
In the wake of his recovery from cancer five years ago, local musician and scholar John Panza formed the Panza Foundation five years ago with his wife Jane and local musicians Lauren Voss, Ed Sotelo and Fred Gunn.

The foundation gives money to local acts for recording and touring purposes.



Because of the way the coronavirus pandemic has impacted local music venues, the Panza Foundation has just announced that it’ll aim to support local music venues rather than local bands in 2021.

“In 2021, Panza Foundation will be throwing its financial support behind the clubs that support the bands we love,” reads an Instagram post from Panza foundation founder John Panza. “Thus far, this includes @thegrogshop , @mahalls20lanes, @happydogcleveland and @beachlandcle. We are excited to work with [Grog Shop owner] Kathy [Blackman], [Mahall’s owner] Kelly [Flamos], [Happy Dog owner] Sean [Watterson] and [Beachland owner] Cindy [Barber] to support their venues in this complex time.”

Usually at this time of year, the Panza Foundation hosts a benefit concert, but the pandemic has knocked out its annual event that usually draws a throng to the Happy Dog.

“We hope by shifting our allocations for one year to clubs, we can assist these venues to stay open and continue their support for our awesome local music scene,” says Panza on Instagram.

