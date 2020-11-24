Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cuyahoga County Administrative Building Has Run of Covid-19 Infections, But Will Stay Open to Serve Public

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
Internal emails shared with Scene reveal that the Cuyahoga County administrative building on E. 9th and Prospect has had several staffers test positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks.

The infections are not unexpected, given the statewide surge in cases. But just like at Cleveland City Hall, where workers have questioned a mandatory return to work as case numbers and hospitalizations soar, county workers are fearful of continued outbreaks at the office. 



On Friday, Oct. 30, the county's communications department sent an internal email alerting staff that an employee had tested positive for the virus, having last worked on Oct. 28. The employee worked on the building's fourth floor.

On Monday, Nov. 16, county communications sent another internal email, this time informing staff that two employees who worked on the third floor had tested positive for Covid-19: one on Nov. 4 and the other on Nov. 14.

A day later — last Tuesday — the communications team sent a staff email notifying employees that there had been yet another new infection. This time the employee had been on both the eighth and sixth floors and was last in the office on Friday, Nov. 13.

All emails mentioned that contact tracing had begun and that cleaning of the employees' work stations had been conducted.  The emails urged employees to remember to wear masks and maintain social distance while at work and asked that they stay home if feeling unwell.

County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan told Scene that the Covid-19 work plans at county HQ have remained largely unchanged since April, and that a number of employees are working remotely. "If people can work from home, they are," she said, but could not immediately provide a total number or percentage of employees working in person. She said that in-person administrative staff were necessary to serve the public out of the building, and that all visitors are screened upon entry.

"We're doing the best we can to limit it," Madigan said, "and we've encouraged people to do what they can online." 

In anonymous comments submitted to Scene, a county employee noted that Cuyahoga County Council is meeting virtually and that both the county prosecutor's office and probate division are working with limited in-person staff. Administrative employees, they said, are bearing the highest safety risks. They wondered what would happen during the upcoming busy "tax season," when more employees will be required to serve the public.

Madigan said that as it stands, the county still plans to have the building open and serve the public during tax season. 


***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Doctors Deliver Grim Message about Hospital Capacity as State Explodes to 11,885 Daily Covid Cases Read More

  2. Rob Portman on Carl Bernstein's List of Senators Who Have 'Expressed Their Disdain' for Trump But Won't Speak Out Read More

  3. Panza Foundation Announces Plans to Assist Struggling Cleveland Music Clubs Read More

  4. Michael Symon Closes Flagship Eatery Lola Bistro After 24 Years, Citing Covid Crisis as Untenable Read More

  5. I-490 Closure Between I-77 and East 55th Extended Six Months to Nov. 2021 Due to Additional Work Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation