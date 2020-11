Local Indie Rockers Zip-Zapp! To Release Second Album

click to enlarge Courtesy of Zip-Zapp

Hot on the heels of last year’s debut album, the local psychedelic rock band Zip-Zapp! will issue its second album,, this week.Inspired by acts such as Cream, Can and the Who, the band has expanded on the ideas of its first album and refined the processes to produce a "cohesive set of '60s- and '70s-influenced material."Produced and recorded by Sam Daly and Travis Paluch, the album was made much in the same fashion as the first. Specifically, the band recorded both at its home studio and in a "dilapidated factory turned practice space."Built on guitar-based rock, the album finds the group expanding its sound to "fill out the sonic spectrum with more layers of synthesizers, keyboards, horns, woodwinds and lap steel guitar."A woozy saxophone drives the album's opening tune, "The Charade," and "Brain for Sale" sounds like a lysergic cross between the Byrds and Frank Zappa as the band updates '60s psychedelia for the modern age. It's good stuff.