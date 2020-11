Remixx Ice Cream and Cereal Bar, Now Open on Clifton, Combines Two Great Comforts in One

click to enlarge

Lost in the fog of Covid was the recent opening of Remixx Ice Cream and Cereal Bar (11512 Clifton Blvd., 216-205-4844​), a novelty shop that combines two of our favorite treats into one delicious cup, cone or milkshake. Opened in September by Vicki Kotris (who also is the co-founder of Cleveland Cookie Dough Co.), the colorful and festive shop is bound to brighten anybody's day.Whether you call it breakfast for dessert or dessert for breakfast, Remixx transforms ice cream, cereal, mix-ins and sauces into one dreamy, creamy confection.Everything starts with vanilla ice cream, which gets combined with a choice of cereals like Apple Jacks, Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops and Frosted Flakes. Next up is a choice of crispy, crunchy, tasty "mixins" like Oreos, M&Ms, Butterfinger and, naturally, cookie dough. The final addition is a "drizzle" of honey, caramel, chocolate sauce or whipped cream before it all heads to the aptly named Sir-Mixx-A-Lot machine. The perfectly blended result lands in a cup, cone or shake. Vegan options also are available.For those who would rather leave the decision making to the pros, there is a menu of pre-designed creations — here called the Top Remixx Playlist — that eliminates any dilemma. One such concoction is the Smooth Creaminal, which combines vanilla ice cream, Cocoa Puffs and Frosted Flakes with chocolate chips and chocolate dip.Note that Remixx will be closed Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving week.