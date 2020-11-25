Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

C-Notes

Alex Hall's Figurehead Returns With First New Album in Four Years

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 8:42 AM

click to enlarge cover.jpg
The Northeast Ohio-based progressive rock band Alex Hall’s Figurehead has just announced that it'll release Johnny, its first new album in four years, this week on all major streaming platforms.

Pete Drivere of Youngstown Ohio’s Ampreon Recorder engineered, mixed and co-produced the album, and Adam Boose of Cauliflower Audio mastered it. Tim Wilderoder also co-produced.



The follow-up to 2016's Carrion, the new album serves as somewhat of a departure for singer-songwriter Alex Hall, known as the former bandleader of Northeast Ohio’s Aliver Hall (2009-2014) and as a member of Cincinnati’s Four Ohms (1999-2004).

Though his background is in jam bands, Hall veers toward progressive rock with the concept album Johnny. It centers on a childhood friend's trials and tribulations.

"Johnny was a friend of mine," writes Hall in the liner notes. "Our grandparents lived down the street from each other. On the weekends, we both spent with our respective grandparents as kids. We played together, had sleepovers, and played video games all night long. As teenagers, we grew apart but maintained contact and still met up occasionally, sometimes eventfully, sometimes not so much. Johnny became an alcoholic. Then a drug addict. His father died. His grandparents died. Somewhere along the line, he got married, had kids, got divorced and then lost the right to see the kids. Eventually, I moved away, and he stayed behind."

Years later, Hall ran into Johnny's grown-up kid brother, who suggested he visited him.

"He was confined to a wheelchair, the result of an unfortunate medical condition that went untreated when medical workers thought he was merely trying to connive his way into prescription drugs," writes Hall. "I visited briefly and promised to return, but he died before I ever could. This is [his] story with some of the blanks filled in. I can't know how he felt or what went on inside his head as he spiraled, but his story is all too common — and he is not the only friend I've lost to addiction."

Hall sings and plays guitar and keyboards on the album. He wrote all the songs himself.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. All Saints Public House in Battery Park Closed Indefinitely. Will Reassess Weekly Read More

  2. Ohio Doctors Deliver Grim Message about Hospital Capacity as State Explodes to 11,885 Daily Covid Cases Read More

  3. Remixx Ice Cream and Cereal Bar, Now Open on Clifton, Combines Two Great Comforts in One Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Administrative Building Has Run of Covid-19 Infections, But Will Stay Open to Serve Public Read More

  5. Momocho and El Carnicero Transitioning to Take-Out Only Until County's Stay-at-Home Advisory Expires Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation