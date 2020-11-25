Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

All Things For You Now Has Old Fashion Hot Dogs Swag For Sale

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ALL THINGS FOR YOU
  • Courtesy of All Things For You
Tim Yanko and Dwight Kaczmarek, the owners of the local vintage décor store All Things For You, frequently tell people they deal in memories.

“People are always pointing out furniture or collectibles that remind them of their childhood,” says Kaczmarek, who, with Yanko has just developed an exclusive line of Old Fashion Hot Dogs branded mementos. They purchased the store's iconic neon sign and various memorabilia when the place shuttered earlier this year and have now created a shrine of sorts to the shuttered eatery at their store.



The first items they've got for sale include stickers, magnets, pint glasses, coffee mugs and T-shirts that come in gray or catsup-and-mustard. There's also a “Deluxe Dog” package that features all of the aforementioned items for $60.

"The 360-square-foot diner had a big place in people’s hearts, including mine," says Yanko in a press release. "Lots of folks see the yellow-and-orange lights and stop in reminisce about visiting Old Fashion Hot Dogs with their dad before a game or grabbing a chili cheese dog with friends after a concert. These make great stocking stuffers or Secret Santa gifts.”

Beginning Friday and running through Dec. 20, All Things For You will have extended hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Store hours Dec. 20 to 24 are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Social distancing measures are in place, and masks are required. Curb-side pickup and private appointment shopping are also available.

