Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Bites

Cleveland Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier Launches ‘Out of the Box’ Online Fundraiser

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge vitamix_1200x628.jpg
Over the years, the Cleveland Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier (LDEI) has raised money through its annual fundraising events to seed scholarships and grants that help Ohio women attend culinary school and teach Northeast Ohio residents about the link between food and the farmers who produce it.

But this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled planners at LDEI to get creative about their fundraising efforts. In place of the annual SummerDine event, the non-profit has announced “Out of the Box,” a Cleveland-themed auction and sale that features items from small, local businesses that happen to be perfect for gift giving.



“Social distancing required by the pandemic has forced us to think OUT OF THE BOX to raise the funds for our 2021 philanthropic efforts,” says Melissa McClelland, Chapter Chair. “After much creative thought, we’re going online with gift boxes for purchase by friends of LDEI and the general public, just in time for the holidays.”

From now through early December, supporters can purchase and bid on gift certificates, products, dinners and experiences. The items – ranging in value from $35 to $500-plus – will be listed on LDEI Cleveland’s Facebook page.

Highlights include:

Vitamix A3500: Vitamix’s top-of-the line, high-performance blender

Wine Tour and Overnight in the Grand River Valley: Includes weekend stay for two at Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake with immersive winery tour

12 Beer of Christmas from Der Braumeister: 12 1-liter howlers of exclusive German and Belgian brews

Brunch for 8 at Lucky’s Café: Just like it sounds

Holiday Ham and Charcuterie: Feast includes cheese board of meats, charcuterie, cheeses, preserves and crackers as well as a 10-pound, nitrite-free, smoked heritage ham prepared by Ohio City Provisions

There also will be various dinners for two, a Canton Food Tour, honeybee seminar, breakfast-in-bed box and more.

“We are also putting together exclusive Made in the CLE boxes that include food products from local entrepreneurs,” McClelland adds. Those boxes will include products from Cleveland Kraut, Le Cracker, Mama Jo Homestyle Pies, Pat’s Granola, Storehouse Teas and others.

The chapter awarded its 2020 Culinary Scholarship to Gabrielle Shipta of Seven Hills. She’s using the $2,000 prize to help with tuition at Cuyahoga Community College.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. All Saints Public House in Battery Park Closed Indefinitely. Will Reassess Weekly Read More

  2. Ohio Doctors Deliver Grim Message about Hospital Capacity as State Explodes to 11,885 Daily Covid Cases Read More

  3. Remixx Ice Cream and Cereal Bar, Now Open on Clifton, Combines Two Great Comforts in One Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Administrative Building Has Run of Covid-19 Infections, But Will Stay Open to Serve Public Read More

  5. MidTown Cleveland Offering Free Stream of 'Leo's Legacy,' Documentary on Legendary Leo's Casino Nightclub Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation