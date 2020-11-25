Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Pandemic Response Has Organized a Holiday Gift Drive for Needy Families

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 11:41 AM

Cleveland Pandemic Response, the mutual aid organization that popped up in April to fill the need gaps of residents during the coronavirus crisis, has launched a holiday gift drive for 20 needy families in Cleveland this year.

Wishlist items can be found on Dreamlist, where generous Clevelanders can match with specific items and families, all of whom are struggling with unemployment, childcare and the prospect of a Christmas torpedoed by pandemic.



"Since March 2020, CPR has facilitated the delivery of items or referral of services to over 600 individuals and families all over Cleveland, including food, masks, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, diapers, and e-gift cards, oftentimes calling on its strong network of over 300 volunteers to coordinate deliveries to homebound requestors," the organization said in a release. "When CPR is unable to meet a requested need, it connects requesters to other individuals or organizations that may be able to help. To continue helping Cleveland’s struggling individuals and families, CPR needs support. Residents can connect with local organizations that are offering services and support through CPR’s Community Hub, at cleveland.recovers.org."

