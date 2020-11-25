Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

C-Notes

Local Actor LeJon Woods Stars in New Lifetime Christmas Special

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LEJON WOODS
  • Courtesy of LeJon Woods
After graduating from Shaw University in North Carolina, Cleveland native LeJon Woods returned home and took a job working for the city. While he liked the steady income, he had an epiphany one day while sitting in his cubicle.

“I was looking at the four walls around me, and I said that the 9-to-5 life wasn’t for me,” says Woods, an accomplished actor who appears in the new Lifetime show The Christmas Listing, in a recent phone interview. It airs at 8 p.m. on Monday. “It was a blessing, and I was grateful for it, but it wasn’t me. I asked, ‘What is it that I could do that I generally love doing?’ I realized being in front of a camera is home.”



As a result, Woods reached out to Cleveland State University to see if any student directors needed actors for their films. It turned out that they did.

“I did a few films, and it kept snowballing,” says Wood. “This was around the time that the state had the tax credits for movies. There was a movie that at the time was called Boot Tracks. It became Tomorrow You’re Gone. It starred Stephen Dorff and Michael Monaghan and Willem Dafoe. I auditioned and got a role. I was speaking opposite Stephen Dorff.”

Woods got an even bigger role in 2014’s romance Old Fashioned.

“It did very well in theaters, and that’s the first time I could see myself on the big screen and ever since then, I’ve been trying to do it full-time,” says Woods, who does both comedy and drama.

For Christmas Listing, Woods plays Doug, a realator vying to purchase a hot property in Isanti, MN.

“I spent a week and a half working on it in Isanti,” he says. “Man, it was cold. The great thing about this film is that a lot of these films are sometimes shot on production sets, and it’s just not the same. It was January and February, and we had the real stuff. It really snowed. The character I play is fighting for this location and is a family man. He doesn’t want to be away from his family, but he wants to give it a shot to get this property, and he’s in the midst of the battle.”

Woods has also wrapped work on Asteroid, a potential Netflix movie which he describes as his first doomsday film.

“The director is Dylan Avery, and it was an amazing experience,” he says of Asteroid, which filmed in upstate New York.

Woods, who lives in Newburgh Heights, also cohosts a podcast that’ll launch next month and has been busy starring in commercials for Chevy and Pepsi, one of which found him working with former Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. All Saints Public House in Battery Park Closed Indefinitely. Will Reassess Weekly Read More

  2. Remixx Ice Cream and Cereal Bar, Now Open on Clifton, Combines Two Great Comforts in One Read More

  3. Ohio Doctors Deliver Grim Message about Hospital Capacity as State Explodes to 11,885 Daily Covid Cases Read More

  4. MidTown Cleveland Offering Free Stream of 'Leo's Legacy,' Documentary on Legendary Leo's Casino Nightclub Read More

  5. Closed Brandywine Country Club Will Become Part of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation