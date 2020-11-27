Friday, November 27, 2020
Ohio Ranks No. 14 Most Overweight and Obese State in America
click to enlarge
It's no secret that Americans struggle with obesity. In fact, a recent study
by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that over 70% of American adults age 20 and older are either obese or overweight.
Personal finance website WalletHub recently produced a study that evaluates which states throughout the U.S. are the most overweight and obese based on a number of key metrics.
The study took into consideration 31 key metrics across 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Key metrics included obesity and the prevalence of those who are overweight in each state. The data was broken into categories including:
- Share of overweight or obese adults, share of obese children and the projected obesity rate in 2030;
- health consequences, which included the amount of adults with type 2 diabetes, heart disease rates and obesity-related death rates;
- and food and fitness, which included fast food restaurants per capita, health-food access and the share of middle and high schools offering salad bars.
- Based on the assessments, Ohio was ranked the No. 14 most overweight and obese state in America, decreasing four spots from last year's No. 10. We ranked No. 16 for obesity and overweight prevalence, No. 14 for health consequences and No. 15 for food and fitness.
West Virginia came in at No. 1 as the most overweight and obese state in America, while Utah once again ranked the least at No. 51.
According to the study, Ohio's most popular comfort food is buckeyes — a sweet peanut butter and chocolate treat that resembles the nut from a buckeye tree and is also the mascot for The Ohio State University. A typical serving of buckeyes is 362 calories.
Tags: Rankings, Ohio, Health, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.