Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 30, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cavs New Serial Killer Ransom Note Jersey is Actually Homage to Rock Hall Bands, Remains Ugly

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 12:13 PM

The Cleveland Cavaliers' "City Edition" uniforms for the 2020-2021 season leaked this weekend. There they are. Plain black jerseys with vibrant red and yellow highlights. The overall effect is somewhat uneven, if not crazed, however, due to the only distinctive design features on them: the ransom note "Cleveland" wordmark and the red "LONG LIVE ROCK" tucked down near the pelvic hem.

Turns out the "Cleveland" letters, which together approximate a '90s graffiti vibe from a distance, are harvested from famous rock-band wordmarks on seminal albums. The bands have all been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an institution Cleveland elites never tire of touting. (This is what's supposed to make the jersey design locally relevant.) 



As Twitter User @PrimeWindler helpfully decoded above, the letters are nods to the Sex Pistols, David Bowie, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana and Pink Floyd.

Unfortunately, the design is ugly. As noted, the wordmark's closest stylistic forebears are ransom notes assembled from magazine cutouts. Maybe these jerseys will look sort of funky in person, but the first impression is that it's a decent concept with a half-baked delivery. (When the jersey is officially unveiled, additional design elements will surely be highlighted.)

  
The City Edition uniforms were launched after Nike wrested control of the NBA apparel machine from Adidas in 2015. The Cavs wear theirs a few times each season in rotation with the "Association" (White), "Icon" (Red), and "Statement" (Black) jerseys and an occasional throwback. This is the fourth Cavs city edition. It follows the gray "The Land" unis, designed in part by LeBron James; the garish blue and orange Destination Cleveland garbage from 2018-2019; and the Navy, 50th anniversary tribute to prior jerseys last year.

In theory, the city editions are meant to celebrate an aspect of a given area's local culture and history. And while rock music has indeed been a Cleveland cultural touchstone, the Rock Hall itself is perhaps the least interesting element of that history. Efforts to celebrate Cleveland as a rock n' roll capital via guitar logos and so forth always come off as embarrassing corporate branding exercises, not as celebrations of a legitimate civic identity. Announcers can be expected to talk about the Rock Hall during games when the Cavs wear these jerseys, presumably intercut with museum b-roll.

And that's fine. But it's a missed opportunity to celebrate local bands, venues, institutions and media that contributed much more meaningfully to Cleveland's rock identity through the decades. (Maybe "WMMS" will be threaded into the shorts or something?) 

On first blush, compared to the lately unveiled splashy pixelated "Valley" city edition of the Phoenix Suns and the Isaac Hayes-inspired city edition of the Memphis Grizzlies, in which the black background is embossed with vertical stripes to recall vinyl records, the Cavs' city edition just seems uninspired. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Local Actor LeJon Woods Stars in New Lifetime Christmas Special Read More

  2. TikToker Fired by Sherwin-Williams Over Viral Paint-Mixing Videos Lands a New Job in Florida Read More

  3. Closed Brandywine Country Club Will Become Part of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Read More

  4. Ohio Ranks No. 14 Most Overweight and Obese State in America Read More

  5. Playhouse Square Expects Broadway Series to Return to Stage in Fall 2021 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation