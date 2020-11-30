Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, November 30, 2020

Arts District

Playhouse Square Expects Broadway Series to Return to Stage in Fall 2021

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge ERIK DROST/FLICKRCC
  • Erik Drost/FlickrCC

After months of agony and quarantines and interruption and death, we've finally reached the point of the pandemic when future events can be announced that will likely go on as scheduled.

Playhouse Square said today that, while it will take touring productions time to get back to rehearsals, the theater company fully expects the Broadway Series to happen in the fall of next year.



“Based on what we know today about the state of the virus, the hopeful news regarding a vaccine and the status of the touring industry, we anticipate that Broadway will return to our stages in the fall of 2021. It will take time for tours to get back up and running when mass gatherings become safe again,” explained Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci. “They will have to rehearse for a period of time. Routes and logistics have to be planned out all over the country. It will not happen overnight.”

“What has been so encouraging to us is that despite the uncertainty of 2020, 34,000 KeyBank Broadway Series season ticket holders are committed and eager for Broadway in CLE to return to our stages,” shared Vernaci. “We know this means an even longer wait, but we also know that the Broadway experience at Playhouse Square is worth it. And this is the best way to ensure the safety of our guests.”

Vernaci added, “As a not-for-profit organization, it is stressful to have our main source of revenue on pause for an extended period of time, but the health and safety of our audiences, performers and staff remains our priority. We were fortunate to be in a position of strength when the pandemic struck, thanks to the foresight of our founding board members who developed a business model combining the arts and real estate, but we will need philanthropic support from our community to sustain our mission-based work, particularly our educational programming, over the coming months.”

Playhouse Square has canceled or postponed some 680 performances since March, which is also the month when the Broadway Series lineup is usually announced.

Tags: , ,

