Tuesday, December 1, 2020

C-Notes

Annual Ryan Humbert Holiday Extravaganza Goes Online for 2020

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge Ryan Humbert and friends performing at the 2018 Holiday Extravaganza. - AIMEE LAMBES
  • Aimee Lambes
  • Ryan Humbert and friends performing at the 2018 Holiday Extravaganza.
For more than a decade, local singer-songwriter Ryan Humbert has performed during the holidays as part an annual benefit he calls the Annual Ryan Humbert Holiday Extravaganza. The Akron Civic Theatre usually hosts the event, but this year, the pandemic has pushed the event online. It will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

Humbert has partnered with 16 Ohio-based venues and entertainment organizations to simultaneously stream the performance for free on their respective Facebook pages.



Longtime singing partner and fellow band member Emily Bates as well as John Anthony and Ed Davis (the Vindys), Kevin Martinez (the Speedbumps) and Clay Colley (Black Wolf, the Thief) will join him.

The performance will raise awareness and funds for the National Independent Venues Association (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund, a collaboration between patrons, businesses, organizations and funders in support of a 2,800+ membership consortium of independent venues and promoters across the nation.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entertainment hubs across the country are forecasted to lose up to $8.9 billion of revenue in 2020,” says Humbert in a press release. “These venues are extremely critical to our local economies and tax bases as employers, tourism destinations, and revenue generators for neighboring businesses such as restaurants, hotels and retail. Sadly, entertainment venues were the first to be closed, and they will be the last to open. The economic recovery process will extend way past just reopening the front doors. Live venues and events are an important part of bringing together our communities, and NIVA is helping them survive through the coronavirus pandemic. I’m thrilled to be able to help spread this message far and wide through our generous sponsors and partners.”

This year’s show will feature a wide mix of holiday classics; Humbert will film the performances at the Weathervane Playhouse in Akron. Clear Gold Audio & Lighting will provide the sound and video.

Akron AAA Auto Club, Associated Underwriters Insurance and FirstEnergy are the official sponsors of the 2020 Holiday Extravaganza with additional support provided by Port-Summit Rotary, Sirak Financial, Clear Gold Audio & Lighting and the Weathervane Playhouse.

The show is free to stream.

