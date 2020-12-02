Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Scene & Heard

Bills to Repeal or Alter House Bill 6 Resurface in Ohio's Lame-Duck Session

Posted By on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio's controversial energy-bailout legislation at the center of a bribery scandal is getting some new attention in Columbus this week.

Lawmakers in both chambers are discussing bills that would either repeal or alter House Bill 6 - which would fund $1.6 billion in utility subsidies through a new customer surcharge.



The 2019 legislation is at the heart of an alleged $60 million bribery scheme, which Rachel Belz - executive director with Ohio Citizen Action - noted came to light over four months ago.

"People are just so mad that they can't seem to do anything about this," said Belz. "It's sort of a rudderless ship in Columbus. And if they don't repeal House Bill 6, then FirstEnergy starts to collect our money January 1st. It's an impending deadline that they don't seem to be taking seriously. "

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are facing federal indictments in the case.

House Bill 798 would delay the subsidies for one year. It was introduced yesterday, with hearings today and tomorrow.

And the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee heard testimony yesterday on Senate Bill 346, which calls for a full repeal of HB 6.

Opponents of repeal contend the legislation passed on its own merits, and would help maintain the state's two nuclear-power plants, thereby supporting a diverse and independent energy grid for Ohio.

Belz countered that HB 6 also gutted the state's clean-energy programs, which she contended is a move in the wrong direction.

"If we were the kind of state that looked out for all of our consumers throughout the state - in this case, electric customers," said Belz, "we would not be passing bills like HB 6 and having such a difficult time repealing them."

HB 6 passed by one vote and was swiftly signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. However, DeWine recently said the legislation should be repealed and replaced with a similar policy created with transparency.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cavs New Serial Killer Ransom Note Jersey is Actually Homage to Rock Hall Bands, Remains Ugly Read More

  2. Cleveland Lifts Moratorium on Water and Power Shutoffs at Height of Pandemic, Amid Snowstorm. Unconscionable. Read More

  3. Cleveland Reaches $4.85 Million Settlement With Wrongfully Convicted Man After Trying to Avoid Paying $13 Million Jury Verdict Read More

  4. West Park Attorney Pulls Petitions For 2021 Cleveland Mayoral Run Read More

  5. A Cold Covid Christmas in Cleveland as City Ends Moratorium on Utility Shutoffs Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation