Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Habesha Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant to Open Friday, December 4 in Kamm's Corners

Posted By on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 9:44 AM

In the planning phase for more than a year, Habesha Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant (16860 Lorain Ave., 216-400-6539) is all set to open this Friday, December 4, in Kamm’s Corners. When it does it will increase the number of Ethiopian restaurant in Cleveland to three and will be the only such eatery on the West Side. Habesha joins the long-standing Empress Taytu on St. Clair and Zoma in Cleveland Heights. Sadly, Lucy Ethiopian restaurant on Broadview Road has closed.

The restaurant is a partnership of Jamal Musa, his wife Tigist Gebremichael, and partner Hirityi Weld-esalasi. All three reside in West Park.



According to the owners, "The meaning of Habesha is a word used to refer to both Ethiopian and Eritrean people. Habesha is neither a race, nor an ethnicity, nor a nation. It is a symbol of peace and unity within our community. We at Habesh Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant welcome you to join us in this community through the enjoyment of our food."

Fans of Ethiopian cuisine will discover a tempting assortment of combination plates that offer various pairings of vegetarian and/or meat-based items. The full menu is included below.

Appetizers include sambuusa, pastry triangles filled with lentils or beef, ambesha, traditional flatbread served with cottage cheese, and chechebsa, a traditional breakfast dish consisting of butter-fried flatbread and spices. Vegetarian dishes star collard greens, cabbage, beans, carrots, onions, chickpeas, beets and peppers. Meat entrees are made with chicken or beef including many famous spice-filled stews. Most of the menu items can be ordered mild or hot.

Of course, the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony, accompanied by the heavenly aroma of freshly roasted beans, is available.

