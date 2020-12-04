Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, December 4, 2020

Bites

Cleveland Wing Week is Coming in January With $5 Wing Deals

Posted By on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM

The Inaugural Cleveland Wing Week is coming! From Taco Week and Pizza Week to Burger Week, you're likely no stranger to the range of Cleveland's week-long devotions to America's favorite foods. But coming this winter, there's a new dish-centric celebration for you to sink your teeth into.

For seven days wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit or takeout from participating Cleveland Wing Week locations to enjoy 6 wings for just $5. The event was created to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them to decide who has the best wings in the city!



As restaurants continue to face one of the most challenging times in recent history and especially during the Winter months, Wing Week will generate additional revenue and exposure in a very critical time. Consumers can expect plenty of takeout options for this inaugural event.

Wing aficionados can embark on a Cleveland exploration; map out your week, try new restaurants, challenge your taste buds, and share your experiences on social media with other Cleveland wing lovers. Navigate your way through the city with the official Cleveland Wing Week passport — available at participating wing week locations and online starting on January 25. Grab five or more stamps, upload your passport at clevelandwingweek.com, and be entered to win $250 in gift cards!

2021 Initial Participants Include:
Flat Iron Cafe
Game on Lakewood
Pizzeria Angie's
Rowley Inn
Saucy Brew Works
Scalper's
The Foundry
and many more to be announced!

Event Info:
January 25-31, 2021, six wings for $5
Age: This is an all-ages event. Some locations may be 21+
Wing Week Passports: Collect 5 or more stamps to be entered to win $250 in Gift Cards

Social media handles: Follow @clevelandwingweek on Instagram
RSVP and stay up to date via the Official Facebook Event Page:

Participating restaurants and their wing descriptions to be released at www.clevelandwingweek.com.

