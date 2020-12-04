Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, December 4, 2020

C-Notes

Todd Rundgren’s Localized Virtual Tour Comes to Cleveland on Feb. 22

Posted By on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge LYNN GOLDSMITH
  • Lynn Goldsmith
Singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren has just announced the dates of his 2021 Clearly Human virtual tour, which will feature 25 performances, each “geo-fenced “and tailored to a different U.S. city. The tour includes a Feb. 22 stop that will virtually take place in Cleveland, one of Rundgren's best markets.

Rundgren and band will perform from a Chicago venue (the most convenient time zone to allow for 8 p.m. show times in every market), and the shows will be “localized” to give both the band and the fans a sense of place (e.g. local landmarks will appear on the video wall, catering for the band and crew will feature dishes associated with each city, etc). Single-ticket purchases within the U.S. will be limited to fans with zip codes corresponding to that show’s greater metropolitan area, but U.S.-based fans not living in a designated tour market can also “attend" any or all dates via multi-show ticket bundles, which will exempt them from geofencing restrictions.



At the venue in Chicago, a licensed COVID compliance officer will be on hand at all times, with both the band and crew testing regularly throughout the duration of the virtual tour.

Emulating a traditional routing itinerary, the Clearly Human Tour will kick off in Buffalo and wrap up in Seattle, WA. Single tickets are priced at $35, with an array of premium add-ons and multi-date bundles available.

Each show will feature Rundgren and an expanded 10-piece band performing standouts from Rundgren's 50-year-plus catalog, as well as his entire 1989 classic album Nearly Human. Remote meet-and-greets will be available at every show as will options to select viewing from multiple camera angles and to be featured on several rows of video screens that will serve as the real-time “virtual audience” for the evening.

Subject to Chicago’s COVID policy regarding public gatherings in force at the time, there will be a handful of tickets available to attend in person and sit safely distanced amongst the virtual audience, with each attendee required to show proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

Always the innovator, Rundgren actually conceived of the idea years ago as a solution to the growing challenges of touring amidst climate change and a way to reduce his own carbon footprint. His all-star band will feature Kasim Sulton (Bass), Prairie Prince (Drums), Eliot Lewis (Keys), Gil Assayas (Synth), Bruce McDaniel (Guitar), Bobby Strickland (Sax), Steven Stanley (Trombone), plus the “Global Girls” (Michele Rundgren, Grace Yoo, and Ashle Worrick).

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

