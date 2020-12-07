Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 7, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland State Gave Up an NCAA Record-Setting 40-0 Run to Ohio University Yesterday

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-07_at_9.56.17_am.png

If, every once in awhile, college basketball appears on your television or some NCAA hoops news crosses your Twitter timeline and you wonder how your hometown Cleveland State Vikings are doing, maybe ignore the urge to actually check next time. Because things seem pretty bad, but at least comically so.

The Vikings yesterday played the Bobcats of Ohio University and during the course of play gave up a record-setting 40-0 run. Forty points. Without a bucket.



The historic drought began with just under a minute left in the first half, with the Vikings already trailing by a sizable margin (46-25), and it continued into the second half until just 8:03 remained in the game. By that point, Ohio had extended the lead, as you might have guessed based on arithmetic, to 86-25, a diff so severe it would have broken the jumbotron at the Rocket Mortgage Field House.

In between, CSU missed 17 straight shots and after finally ending the run with a free throw, it would still be another three minutes before the Vikings hit a field goal.

Poor CSU coach Dennis Gates was, as is customary, forced to say something to reporters after the game, which ended in a 101-46 final score.

"I thought Ohio was well-prepared. They won the first five possessions and we never really recovered as a team emotionally. I thought our guys fought," Gates said. "They had great intentions, but when you have a veteran team that you're playing against, you have to respond because they will go on a run at some point and time. I thought in the second half, we were able to get some free throws and that was a bright spot – 18 free throw attempts in the second half."

Always look on the bright side, or something.

Watch the historic display of ineptitude below.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Matt Harlan, Longtime Michael Symon Restaurant Group Executive, to Open New Eatery at Former Vento Space in Bay Village Read More

  2. First Look: Avo Modern Mexican, Opening Soon in Ohio City Read More

  3. Hudson Native Arthur Kostendt Running for Cleveland Mayor in 2021 on Law and Order Platform Read More

  4. Cleveland Wing Week is Coming in January With $5 Wing Deals Read More

  5. Closed Brandywine Country Club Will Become Part of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation