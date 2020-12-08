Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

C-Notes

Alan Madej Releases Latest Christmas Series Single

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 1:38 PM

screen_shot_2020-12-07_at_1.14.18_pm.png
Since 2012, local singer-songwriter Alan Madej has released a new Christmas single each year.

He wasn't about to let a pandemic get in the way of spreading some yuletide cheer again this year.



He's just issued “Xmas Single No. 9: Red Green and Silver Bright,” a rootsy number about “rockin’ ’til the break of dawn.” Along with its rowdy b-side, “Shine On (Tonight),” it can be found on Bandcamp as a free download. 

“This year was such a different experience than previous years with social distance recording and not being able to record our tracks in person,” says Madej in a press release. “Guitarist-pianist Alex Madej, bassist Charlie Louodin, drummer Nate Taylor and myself did such a fantastic job this year, and I'm really proud to be able to present another edition of the series. Music has definitely been a life saver though all of my day to day life and writing has been a great way to stay focused and optimistic this year. I think we did a great job showing that in the energy of this year's single. I'm very hopeful we will make it through these dark days.”

