Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Bites

BrewDog USA Confirms Search for Cleveland Location, But Site Has Not Yet Been Chosen

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY @BREWDOGOFFICIAL IG
  • Courtesy @brewdogofficial IG
Cleveland Twitter was abuzz this week when BrewDog CEO James Watt posted a photo with the caption: "BrewDog Cleveland? Watch this space."

Despite the vagueness of the space — a cavernous warehouse interior with few identifiable attributes — it was almost immediately identified as developer Fred Geis' Avian building, presently taking shape on Scranton Peninsula. But while Cleveland beer lovers were busy raising a pint glass to the news, BrewDog principals were appealing for patience.



"Other than the fact that we're dedicated to finding an amazing location in Cleveland, I don't have much else to share currently," says BrewDog USA CEO Jason Block. "The site that was shared on social media last week was one of many we've been touring. We hope to have a location lined up soon."

This isn't the first time the Scotland-based brewery has been sniffing around town; in 2017, former USA CEO Tanisha Robinson told Scene, “BrewDog Cleveland is in the works! We want Cleveland to be our first site outside of Columbus, and are currently scouting locations for a BrewDog bar.”

Launched in 2007 by a pair of young, brash beer lovers, BrewDog played by its own rules. By year two it had become Scotland's largest independent brewery and by year five it was named the "Fastest Growing Company in Scotland." With the opening in 2017 of its large Columbus brewery, the company established a presence in the States. Already they have expanded to Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

Is Cleveland next?

Maybe, says Block.

"Cleveland is a huge focus market for us," he adds. "Finding the right site there is our top brick-and-mortar priority."

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Survey: People Choosing to Dine Out During the Pandemic Are Treating Service Industry Workers Like Shit Read More

  2. Nine Months Into Pandemic, Cleveland Still Doesn't Have a Single Spanish Speaking Contact Tracer Read More

  3. Cleveland Hostel in Ohio City Will Serve as Seasonal Homeless Shelter Read More

  4. Cleveland State Gave Up an NCAA Record-Setting 40-0 Run to Ohio University Yesterday Read More

  5. Matt Harlan, Longtime Michael Symon Restaurant Group Executive, to Open New Eatery at Former Vento Space in Bay Village Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation