BrewDog USA Confirms Search for Cleveland Location, But Site Has Not Yet Been Chosen

Cleveland Twitter was abuzz this week when BrewDog CEO James Watt posted a photo with the caption: "BrewDog Cleveland? Watch this space."Despite the vagueness of the space — a cavernous warehouse interior with few identifiable attributes — it was almost immediately identified as developer Fred Geis' Avian building, presently taking shape on Scranton Peninsula. But while Cleveland beer lovers were busy raising a pint glass to the news, BrewDog principals were appealing for patience."Other than the fact that we're dedicated to finding an amazing location in Cleveland, I don't have much else to share currently," says BrewDog USA CEO Jason Block. "The site that was shared on social media last week was one of many we've been touring. We hope to have a location lined up soon."This isn't the first time the Scotland-based brewery has been sniffing around town; in 2017, former USA CEO Tanisha Robinson told Scene , “BrewDog Cleveland is in the works! We want Cleveland to be our first site outside of Columbus, and are currently scouting locations for a BrewDog bar.”Launched in 2007 by a pair of young, brash beer lovers, BrewDog played by its own rules. By year two it had become Scotland's largest independent brewery and by year five it was named the "Fastest Growing Company in Scotland." With the opening in 2017 of its large Columbus brewery, the company established a presence in the States. Already they have expanded to Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.Is Cleveland next?Maybe, says Block."Cleveland is a huge focus market for us," he adds. "Finding the right site there is our top brick-and-mortar priority."